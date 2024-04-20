Georgia transfer RB Andrew Paul visiting Big Ten school

Georgia Bulldogs running back Andrew Paul is in the NCAA transfer portal. Paul is likely looking for a larger role after having an impressive spring with Georgia.

Paul is reportedly visiting the Michigan Spartans on April 20. Paul put together a strong performance in Georgia’s spring game, recording four carries for 44 rushing yards.

Paul, a former three-star recruit, was projected to be part of Georgia’s running backs rotation. The Dallas, Texas, product accumulated 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries in 2023. Paul missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL and was finally looking fully healthy.

247Sports ranks Andrew Paul as a three-star transfer. He is considered the No. 647 player in the transfer portal and the No. 59 running back.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire