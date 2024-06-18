Georgia transfer predicted to have breakout season

Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback A.J. Harris is predicted to have a breakout season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. Harris transferred to Penn State this winter.

Harris is expected to immediately start for Penn State. Harris, a sophomore, is ranked the No. 13 player and No. 2 cornerback to transfer this offseason according to 247Sports. Only one Georgia Bulldog finished ranked higher than Harris in the transfer portal.

Will Backus of CBS Sports notes why he expects Harris to breakout as a sophomore.

“Given how well Georgia recruits the secondary, Harris would have had trouble consistently finding the field early this year despite his former five-star status,” said Backus. “Penn State offers him the opportunity to lock down a starting role, something he seems to have accomplished after a strong spring with the Nittany Lions. He has the physicality to excel in the Big Ten and led all defenders with seven tackles in Penn State’s spring game.”

Harris played well as a true freshman at Georgia, but saw less playing time as the year went on. He is ready to start at the Power Four level and could be Penn State’s top cornerback this year.

Penn State lost cornerbacks Kalen King and Daequan Hardy to the 2024 NFL draft, so the Nittany Lions are missing experience in the secondary. Harris, who is a former five-star recruit, is capable of filling that void.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back started the 2023 season strongly for the Bulldogs and should be an instant impact transfer. Harris appeared in seven games as a true freshman and recorded eight tackles.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire