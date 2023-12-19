Georgia transfer linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. commits to Arkansas

In what seems like is becoming a tradition for Arkansas football, the Hogs have landed commitment from one of the most highly-regarded transfer linebackers currently in the portal.

Georgia redshirt sophomore linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday evening, shortly after taking an official visit to Fayetteville.

Sorey was a composite five-star recruit as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and rated as the No. 26 overall prospect in the country according to 247Sports.com’s rankings. He initially chose the Bulldogs over Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU and many others.

This past season, Sorey saw the most playing time of his short career in Athens, albeit most came on special teams. He appeared in 12 games for Georgia, where he totaled 19 tackles (15 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. In 2022, Sorey appeared in 11 games, again mostly on special teams, where he recorded three tackles and a fumble recovery. In 2021, Sorey would redshirt after appearing in just four games and recording two tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception.

Sorey’s addition makes it three straight seasons where the Hogs have landed a big-time linebacker via the portal. Drew Sanders transferred from Alabama ahead of the 2022 season and last offseason the Hogs added Jaheim Thomas from Cincinnati.

There are time until the transfer portal at the end of December closes, and Sam Pittman’s staff seem to be far from finished.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire