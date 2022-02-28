Georgia track star Matthew Boling wins top SEC scorer in league championship

Georgia track’s Matthew Boling had an impressive showing at the SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships this weekend.

The Bulldogs’ men team placed 7th overall and were boosted by Boiling’s 19.5 points, which marked a meet best and helped Boling earn the Commissioner’s Trophy, given to the top male-scorer in the SEC Championships meet.

The All-American also set a school record in the 60 meter dash (6.63) and earned a silver medal in the long jump.

Congrats to Matthew Boling for earning the Commissioner’s Trophy by being the meet’s top male scorer (19.5 pts). Thanks @GregSankey!#GoDawgs | #SECTF pic.twitter.com/CVIJpBjBOq — Georgia Track&Field (@UGATrack) February 27, 2022

Boling helped Georgia set a school record in the 4×400 meter race as well (3:02.59).

That gave the Bulldogs their first SEC title in the event in school history.

The Houston, Texas., native is expected to compete in the NCAA Indoor Championships March 11-12.