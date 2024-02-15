Georgia in top schools for 4-star Darren Ikinnagbon

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for four-star edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon. The four-star pass rusher plays high school football for Hillside High School in Hillside, New Jersey.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound pass rusher is one of the best players at his position in the class of 2025. Ikinnagbon’s top eight schools are Georgia, Notre Dame, Rutgers, Oklahoma, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Penn State.

The Hillside star is ranked as the nation’s No. 334 recruit and the No. 24 edge rusher. Darren Ikinnagbon is the No. 11 player in New Jersey, per 247Sports.

Georgia lost defensive backs coach Fran Brown, who is now the head coach at Syracuse. Brown was Georgia’s best recruiter in the Northeast, so it is good to see that the Bulldogs are still competitive at recruiting in that region of the country following Brown’s departure.

The four-star announced his top schools via social media:

Georgia football currently has commitments from five recruits in the class of 2025. Ikinnagbon visited Georgia the first weekend of Feb. 2024.

