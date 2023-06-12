Georgia’s top remaining needs in the 2024 recruiting class

Kirby Smart and Georgia football continue to build an elite class of 2024 recruiting class. The Bulldogs hold the nation’s top recruiting class with 18 commitments.

Georgia recently flipped four-star Florida commit running back Chauncey Bowens. The Dawgs appear set at running back and quarterback. Georgia has a great class of safety recruits, but could continue adding top level talent at that position.

What’s left for Georgia in the 2024 recruiting cycle? What positions does Georgia need to address before the early signing period?

Edge rusher

Georgia football currently does not have any commitments from edge rushers in the 2024 recruiting cycle. You can never have too many pass rushers.

Five-star pass rusher Dylan Stewart is at the top of Georgia’s list in terms of edge rushers. The Dawgs will likely look to sign a pair of edge rushers.

Interior offensive line

Georgia currently holds no commitments from interior offensive linemen. The Bulldogs do have two commitments from offensive tackles. Perhaps Marcus Harrison or Malachi Toliver could be bumped inside, but Georgia is almost certainly going to sign a couple of interior offensive linemen.

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran is likely to enter the 2024 NFL draft, so the Dawgs will be on the hunt for his replacement and depth at center.

Defensive line

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia recently added a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Justin Greene. However, Greene is Georgia’s lone commitment at the defensive line position. The Dawgs will be looking for more talented defensive linemen.

Five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri is a top recruiting target for Kirby Smart and Georgia. Four-star Joseph Jonah-Ajonye is another prospect to watch.

Cornerback

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter could head to the NFL draft following the 2023 college football season. Georgia will have quite a few veterans looking to take his space in the starting line up.

Defensive backs coach Fran Brown secured a commitment from five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV. A lot of top college football programs are recruiting Robinson IV. Charles Lester and Bryce West are top targets for Georgia.

Inside linebacker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia inside linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is an elite recruiter. He recruiter one of the best linebacker classes of all-time in the 2023 recruiting cycle.

As it stands, Georgia has one inside linebacker commitment in five-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick. The Dawgs missed out on in-state five-star Sammy Brown, but are in the hunt for five-star Justin Williams.

