Georgia in top group for 4-star DL Kevin Wynn

The Georgia Bulldogs have made the top schools list of four-star defensive line recruit Kevin Wynn. Wynn plays high school football for Greene County High School in Greensboro, Georgia.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound defensive lineman is ranked as the No. 304 recruit nationally, the No. 31 player at his position, and the No. 37 recruit in Georgia.

Wynn’s top schools are Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, USC, Florida State, NC State, Michigan, South Carolina, LSU and Florida. The four-star has recently checked out Georgia and NC State.

Wynn, who has excellent size, also plays basketball for Greensboro High School. In his highlights, Wynn frequently overwhelms opposing offensive linemen with his combination of power and quickness.

The big defensive lineman helped Greensboro make the state playoffs in 2023 before losing to the eventual A Division state champions in Bowdon High School.

Here’s a look at photos from Wynn’s most recent trip to visit Georgia football.

Kevin Wynn is a member of the class of 2025. Could he be the next player to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs? Kirby Smart and Georgia currently have five commitments in the class of 2025.

