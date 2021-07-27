Georgia’s top-five offensive players for 2021: No. 5 George Pickens (if he plays)

If he’s healthy, George Pickens is probably No. 1 on this list.

But with that “if” being so prevalent, we have to proceed with caution. That’s why I’m ranking the 6-foot-3 wide receiver as Georgia’s fifth best offensive player for the 2021 season.

Pickens tore his ACL this offseason and is expected to miss a portion of the college football season. Pickens is ranked one of the top returning receivers in the country. He will be eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.

In eight games last season, Pickens hauled in 36 catches for 513 yards and six touchdowns. Though his overall numbers weren’t as big, he averaged one more catch per game (4.5) and more yards per game (12.2) than as a freshman.

Pickens began his career at Georgia with eight touchdowns and 727 receiving yards as a true freshman.

Pickens came to Athens as a highly touted five-star recruit. He saved his best game for last in 2019. Pickens shredded the Baylor Bears for 175 receiving yards on 12 catches (both career highs) en route to winning MVP honors at the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

Kirby Smart and Georgia will need other receivers to step up in Pickens’ absence. Jermaine Burton, Darnell Washington, Arian Smith, Adonai Mitchell, Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson will play a larger role in games with Pickens out.

The Bulldog offense looked much better to end the 2021 college football season under quarterback J.T. Daniels.