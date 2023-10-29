Georgia took Florida to school yet again. Did any of the Gators' units get a passing grade?

JACKSONVILLE — Florida football suffered a 43-20 loss Saturday to No. 1 Georgia at Everbank Stadium, it's third straight in the heated rivalry.

Here's how the Gators graded in the loss.

Offense: D

If football games were three minutes long, we’d be talking. The Gators’ opening drive was nearly perfect as Eugene Wilson III had four catches for 62 yards. Then came the next 57 minutes. The Bulldogs adjusted to contain Wilson and started stuffing the run. After the opening possession, Florida averaged two inches per play in its next five drives. The Bulldogs had only 12 sacks coming into the game. They had four in the first half alone.

Defense: F

Remember when people were buzzing about Florida’s defense and how it had improved under wunderkind defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong? Things have officially gone in reverse. The Gators never came close to stopping Georgia’s balanced attack. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton combined for 150 yards rushing, while Carson Beck never came close to getting sacked while passing for 315 yards. Florida’s allowed 82 points in its past two games. That doesn’t bode well with LSU, Missouri and FSU dead ahead.

Special Teams: C

Florida Gators cornerback Jalen Kimber (8) and Florida Gators safety Bryce Thornton (18) tackle Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver C.J. Smith (18) during the second half at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, October 28, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

They didn’t have much impact in the blowout, though Georgia blocking one of Jeremy Crawshaw’s punts for a safety added to the carnage. Otherwise, it was probably the best game of the season for the punt coverage team, with one punt being downed a Georgia’s 1-yard-line. But again, it hardly mattered on a day when the Bulldogs dominated.

Coaching: D

Napier’s been second, third and fourth-guessed for going for it on fourth-and-1 from the 34-yard line. The direct snap to Trevor Etienne turned into a disaster, but Napier said he had no regrets about the call. Even if the play had worked, it would not have changed the overriding fact that the Gators offense was missing in action for most of the game and the defense never even showed up.

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Grading the Florida Gators against Georgia football in Jacksonville