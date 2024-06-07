Georgia tight end prospect lists Texas among top 10 schools

On Thursday Georgia product and four-star tight end Heze Kent named his top 10 schools on X, formerly Twitter.

Among those 10 teams, you will find the Texas Longhorns among several other SEC programs such as Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, and Tennessee Vols. With how the offense performed over the last several seasons, especially with the breakout of Ja’Tavion Sanders, many more tight ends should want to come to play in Austin.

The Longhorns are heading into the 2024 season with one tight end from the Peach State already committed in the 2025 cycle, Emaree Winston. Winston is a four-star prospect and is rated as the No. 12 tight end in the country.

Kent is rated as the No. 7 tight end in the country and the No. 17 prospect from the state of Georgia in the 2026 cycle. Texas has one commitment to that class as of now. Three-star athlete Raycine Guillory committed to the Horns on Jan. 20 of this year.

Heze Kent’s Top 10 Schools

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire