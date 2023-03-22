Georgia tight end to miss rest of spring practice with injury

Georgia freshman tight end Pearce Spurlin will miss the remainder of spring after suffering a broken collarbone in practice on Saturday, per Dawgs247.

Spurlin had surgery performed on Tuesday and is expected to be back by June.

Spurlin committed to Georgia in September of 2020 and never wavered. He signed with UGA in December as a four-star prospect out of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

The 6-foot-6, 240 pound tight end ranked as the nation’s No. 76 overall player and No. 2 ranked tight end in the class of 2023.

