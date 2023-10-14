Georgia tight end Brock Bowers doesn't return after ankle injury against Vanderbilt

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers did not return to his team's game against Vanderbilt after an injury early in the second quarter. Bowers was tackled by a Commodores defender and his left rankle was rolled.

Bowers attempted to get up off the field under his own power before slamming his fist on the turf. He ultimately limped off the field under his own power and then heading into the medical tent on the Georgia sideline. He then left toward the locker room at FirstBank Stadium.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated that Bowers had a "low-ankle" sprain but that he was otherwise in good spirits.

"He was in good spirits,"Smart said during his halftime interview with CBS as he left the field at halftime with Georgia leading 24-7. "He's got a little bit of an ankle sprain on the bottom part of his foot, but he thinks he'll be fine. They're going to go X-ray it and check it out."

It was later announced X-rays were negative.

The Heisman Trophy candidate finished with four catches for 22 yards and two runs for 11 in the game. The Bulldogs would go on to post a 37-20 victory.

Bowers, a junior, has 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns this season. He also has one rushing touchdown.

For his career, Bowers has 170 receptions for 2,391 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had 882 yards with 13 touchdown receptions as a freshman and 942 yards with seven TD receptions as a sophomore.

Georgia has a week off before playing rival Florida in Jacksonville and then hosts No. 25 Missouri the following weekend.

