Georgia, Texas and Ohio State emerge as 2024 favorites through portal

There are three clear cut title favorites following transfer portal additions and the retirement of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Texas is one of them.

Georgia, Ohio State and Texas have emerged as teams who command the most respect out of the initial portal window and extended portal opening at Alabama.

Georgia has the benefit of the doubt after several top five recruiting classes and a return from productive quarterback Carson Beck. The Bulldogs have also added two of the top 10 receivers in the transfer portal. Nevertheless, it’s the team’s 42-2 record over the last three seasons and national titles in 2021 and 2022 that make the strongest case for the team.

The less obvious two of the three contenders became obvious after portal upgrades. Texas and Ohio State joined Georgia after taking over the transfer portal in their own right.

Ohio State just won out for Alabama defensive back Caleb Downs in a battle with Georgia. The return of Emeka Egbuka at receiver paired with the addition of Kansas State transfer quarterback Will Howard and Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins have many excited about the team.

Texas has become a title contender in its own right after replacing its strong receiving corps with big time transfers in Alabama receiver Isaiah Bond, Alabama tight end Amari Niblack, Houston receiver Matthew Golden and Oregon State receiver Silas Bolden.

On defense, Texas added Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba, UTSA edge Trey Moore and Alabama linebacker Kendrick Blackshire.

For the Longhorns, it’s what the team returns that provides the foundation for a title contender. The players they return took the team to the College Football Playoff and a 12-2 record. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers is primed for a strong campaign behind an offensive line that returns 80% of its starters.

Outside of the above three, many saw Michigan and Alabama rising back into contention. Following the retirement of Nick Saban and with a potential departure of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh both teams have coaching question marks. It doesn’t help that both teams return seven starters or less from a season ago.

Oregon stands as a potential contender in its own right though it is less heralded. That said, the Ducks will have questions of their own moving into the Big Ten conference and without starting quarterback Bo Nix.

Texas, Ohio State and Georgia are becoming clear cut favorites to compete for a national title in 2024 as rosters begin to solidify. It sets the stage for an eventful spring in Austin capped by what should be an informative spring game.

The Longhorns’ next significant on-field action will take place in the Orange-White game on April 20.

Ohio State just signed the No. 1 Recruit & the No. 1 Transfer in the same Class😳 Correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think this has ever been done beforehttps://t.co/3KXRIyJZkE pic.twitter.com/9vXNx4sAwK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire