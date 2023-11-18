Georgia-Tennessee score live updates: Bulldogs vs. Volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia football closes out its SEC play Saturday afternoon in sold-out Neyland Stadium, the nation’s sixth largest on-campus venue.

The No. 1 Bulldogs have won the last six games in the series.

“I expect it to be as electric an atmosphere as we’ve ever had there,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “Crowd noise can have a factor in a football game if you don’t control the controllables, operate and communicate effectively during the course of the game. Some of that happened to us last year. We need to make it extremely difficult for them to communicate.”

More: Mike Bobo entered this season with a 'point to prove.' How UGA's OC made good in his return

More: Georgia football vs. Tennessee: Scouting report, prediction

Under Kirby Smart, Georgia is 28-4 in true road games including 3-0 in Knoxville in the 101,915 seat stadium.

“It’s definitely a rowdy, rocking environment,” inside linebacker Samel Mondon said.

The Bulldogs have won 13 straight road games.

“The setup of the stadium is unique, it’s really vertical,” Smart said. “It feels like they’re right on top of you. It’s not as leaned back. It’s right on top of you. A lot of fans, very passionate fans. That makes it tough.”

The game appears to be a hot ticket. Tickets started at $196 each Friday night on SeatGeek.

Check back here for updates pregame and during the game.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football-Tennessee score live updates