Georgia Tech's Sara Beth Allen Awarded CSC Academic All-America

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech graduate Sara Beth Allen has been awarded third-team Academic All-America status by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). Allen, a first-generation college graduate, completed her degree in Business Administration from the Scheller College of Business on May 3, after delivering a standout offensive season for the Yellow Jackets.

Allen qualified for All-America consideration after earning a spot on the CSC Academic All-District team for the second consecutive year, back in May. She becomes just the third Academic All-American in program history, joining Whitney Haller (2007, 2006 and 2009) and Erin Voeltz (2004) on the exclusive list.

The Jackson County, Ga. native earned her spot on the All-America team with her success in the classroom and in the batters’ box after delivering the most potent offensive season of her career in the spring. Allen set career-bests in batting average (.317), on-base pct. (.520), slugging pct. (.727), runs scored (41), hits (44), doubles (5), triples (2), home runs (16), RBI (43) and walks (50) this past season, including a program-record tying three home run performance in Georgia Tech’s 10-9 victory at Auburn (April 6).

She landed herself in the Top 10 of multiple program records, including the eighth highest on-base percentage for a single season in program history, the 10th best slugging percentage in a season and became just the fourth Yellow Jacket to ever be walked 50 times in one campaign. Her 0.91 walks-per-game ranked fourth in Division I and second among Power 5 hitters, proving herself to be one of the most feared bats in the sport in 2024.

