Georgia Tech's Mallorie Black Named All-American by Softball America

THE FLATS – Senior third basemen Mallorie Black (Cumming, Ga.) has been named 2nd Team All-American by Softball America, the publication announced this morning. Black, who was named to the NFCA All-Region team last week, continues to rake in the awards this year as she becomes just the third Yellow Jacket in program history to be named All-American, National Player of the Week (April 9) and All-Region in the same season, along with Jen Yee (2010) and Jessica Sallinger (2005).

Black earned the recognition by posting one of the best all-around offensive seasons in program history. The Cumming, Ga. native started hot, hitting the Yellow Jackets’ first home run of the season, off Alabama, in the opening weekend. She followed that by earning her first of two ACC Player of the Week honors at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invite, where she posted a .727 batting average (eight for 11), two doubles, a home run, four RBI, two walks and a team-leading six runs scored against LSU, Stanford, Northwestern & Minnesota.

She would earn Player of the Week for a second time in the first weekend of April, going 9 for 18 with five home runs, a double, 11 RBI and seven runs scored across four games vs. Troy, at Auburn (twice) and vs. Louisiana Tech. That performance also earned her D1 Softball and NCAA Softball National Player of the Week recognition as she became the first Yellow Jacket to be named National Player of the Week since GT Hall of Famer Jen Yee in 2010.

Black led the team in batting average (.373), slugging % (.825) runs (54), hits (62), RBI (61), doubles (18) and home runs (19), becoming the first Power 5 hitter to secure 50+ runs, 55+ hits, 15+ doubles, 18+ home runs and 60+ RBI in a single season since 2021. Black finished the regular season eighth in the nation in home runs, 11th in RBI, 15th in slugging % and 10th in total bases.

Black graduated from the Scheller College of Business earlier this month with a degree in Business Administration.