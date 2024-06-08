Georgia Tech's Lee, Sharabura Earn All-ACC Honors
THE FLATS – After completing successful seasons on the courts, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura were awarded All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors on Friday, as the conference office announced the yearly award winners. Lee earned all-ACC second team recognition in singles, while Lee and Sharabura were named all-ACC second team in doubles.
Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles position all season, compiling a 20-15 overall record, including a 14-7 mark in dual singles matches. Ranked nationally all season in singles, Lee finished the season ranked No. 37. The Yellow Jacket ended the season earning her third-straight bid to the NCAA Singles Championship. The three-time all-ACC selection concluded her collegiate career with 88 singles wins to rank 13th all-time in the Georgia Tech women’s tennis record book.
In doubles action, Lee and Sharabura combined to post an 18-9 overall record. The doubles pair maintained the No. 1 position with a 16-5 record in dual matches and went 8-3 against ACC opponents. Lee and Sharabura jumped back into the national rankings in February and climbed as high as No. 11 in the country in April. After earning their second career bid to the NCAA Doubles Championship, the pair finished the season ranked No. 22 nationally. This is the pair’s first all-ACC recognition since the conference began awarding doubles accolades in 2023.
Miami’s Alexa Noel, who won the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship individual title, was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Shavit Kimchi received Freshman of the Year honors. Virginia’s Sara O’Leary was named the Coach of the Year. The honors were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.
ACC Player of the Year: Alexa Noel, Miami
ACC Freshman of the Year: Savit Kimchi, Duke
ACC Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia
2024 All-ACC Singles Teams
First Team
Alexa Noel, Miami
Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina
Fiona Crawley, North Carolina
Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina
Amelia Rajecki, NC State
Annabelle Xu, Virginia
Second Team
Vic Allen, Florida State
Carol Lee, Georgia Tech
Isabella Pfennig, Miami
Anika Yarlagadda, North Carolina
Julia Andreach, Notre Dame
Hibah Shaikh, Virginia
Third Team
Shavit Kimchi, Duke
Ellie Schoppe, Florida State
Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina
Anna Zyryanova, NC State
Miyuka Kimoto, Syracuse
Casie Wooten, Wake Forest
2024 All-ACC Doubles Teams
First Team
Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina
Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina
Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia
Second Team
Vic Allen and Millie Bissett, Florida State
Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, Georgia Tech
Amelia Rajecki and Maddy Zampardo, NC State
Third Team*
Xinyi Nong and Isabella Pfennig, Miami
Abbey Forbes and Reilly Tran, North Carolina
Julia Andreach and Page Freeman, Notre Dame
Natasha Subhash and Hibah Shaikh, Virginia
*Denotes a tie in voting