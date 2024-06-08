Georgia Tech's Lee, Sharabura Earn All-ACC Honors

THE FLATS – After completing successful seasons on the courts, Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura were awarded All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors on Friday, as the conference office announced the yearly award winners. Lee earned all-ACC second team recognition in singles, while Lee and Sharabura were named all-ACC second team in doubles.

Lee led Georgia Tech from the No. 1 singles position all season, compiling a 20-15 overall record, including a 14-7 mark in dual singles matches. Ranked nationally all season in singles, Lee finished the season ranked No. 37. The Yellow Jacket ended the season earning her third-straight bid to the NCAA Singles Championship. The three-time all-ACC selection concluded her collegiate career with 88 singles wins to rank 13th all-time in the Georgia Tech women’s tennis record book.

In doubles action, Lee and Sharabura combined to post an 18-9 overall record. The doubles pair maintained the No. 1 position with a 16-5 record in dual matches and went 8-3 against ACC opponents. Lee and Sharabura jumped back into the national rankings in February and climbed as high as No. 11 in the country in April. After earning their second career bid to the NCAA Doubles Championship, the pair finished the season ranked No. 22 nationally. This is the pair’s first all-ACC recognition since the conference began awarding doubles accolades in 2023.

Miami’s Alexa Noel, who won the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship individual title, was named the ACC Player of the Year, while Duke’s Shavit Kimchi received Freshman of the Year honors. Virginia’s Sara O’Leary was named the Coach of the Year. The honors were determined by a vote of the league’s head coaches.

ACC Player of the Year: Alexa Noel, Miami

ACC Freshman of the Year: Savit Kimchi, Duke

ACC Coach of the Year: Sara O’Leary, Virginia

2024 All-ACC Singles Teams

First Team

Alexa Noel, Miami

Reese Brantmeier, North Carolina

Fiona Crawley, North Carolina

Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina

Amelia Rajecki, NC State

Annabelle Xu, Virginia

Second Team

Vic Allen, Florida State

Carol Lee, Georgia Tech

Isabella Pfennig, Miami

Anika Yarlagadda, North Carolina

Julia Andreach, Notre Dame

Hibah Shaikh, Virginia

Third Team

Shavit Kimchi, Duke

Ellie Schoppe, Florida State

Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina

Anna Zyryanova, NC State

Miyuka Kimoto, Syracuse

Casie Wooten, Wake Forest

2024 All-ACC Doubles Teams

First Team

Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scotty, North Carolina

Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig, North Carolina

Melodie Collard and Elaine Chervinsky, Virginia

Second Team

Vic Allen and Millie Bissett, Florida State

Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura, Georgia Tech

Amelia Rajecki and Maddy Zampardo, NC State

Third Team*

Xinyi Nong and Isabella Pfennig, Miami

Abbey Forbes and Reilly Tran, North Carolina

Julia Andreach and Page Freeman, Notre Dame

Natasha Subhash and Hibah Shaikh, Virginia

*Denotes a tie in voting