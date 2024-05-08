Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht named finalist for Ben Hogan Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht, the world’s top-ranked amateur player, has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank. The joint announcement was made Tuesday by the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

Determined by voting from the award’s esteemed selection committee made up of more than 30 leaders in collegiate, amateur and professional golf, Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun and Vanderbilt junior Gordon Sargent also were named finalists Tuesday.

Lamprecht sits atop the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and sixth in the National Collegiate Golf Ranking System. He won the 2023 Amateur Championship and claimed the Silver Medal as the low amateur at the 151st Open Championship (T-74). The South African competed in 2024 Masters Tournament, was a member of the International Team at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup, and also competed at the 2023 World Amateur Team Championship, placing eighth.

Collegiately, he won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the 2023 Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational. Additionally, Lamprecht shared second place at the Watersound Invitational and tied for third at this spring’s ACC Championship. Overall, he owns a 69.11 stroke average with six top-10 finishes in 10 events and no placements outside the top 16.

Last week, Lamprecht was named the winner of the 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. He also is a semifinalist for the Fred Haskins Award.

The three Ben Hogan Award finalists will attend a black-tie dinner Monday, May 20, at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned as the Charles Schwab Challenge week kicks off.

The Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank has honored the outstanding amateur collegiate golfer at Colonial Country Club since 2002. Prior to its move to Fort Worth, the original Ben Hogan Trophy, which was awarded based on a different list of criteria, was issued at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles beginning in 1990.

Recipients of the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank have combined to accumulate 85 worldwide victories, including 64 PGA TOUR wins, and have amassed more than $395 million in prize money on the PGA TOUR. Additionally, the group has appeared in 17 Ryder Cups and a dozen Presidents Cups.

Past recipients are Ludvig Åberg (‘22, ‘23), Ricky Barnes (‘03), Patrick Cantlay (‘12), Matt Every (‘06), Rickie Fowler (‘08), Doug Ghim (‘18), Bill Haas (‘04), Viktor Hovland (‘19), Chris Kirk (‘07), Hunter Mahan (‘03), Maverick McNealy (‘17), Ryan Moore (‘05), John Pak (‘21), Jon Rahm (‘15, ‘16), Patrick Rodgers (‘14), Kyle Stanley (‘09), Nick Taylor (‘10), Sahith Theegala (‘20), D.J. Trahan (‘02), Peter Uihlein (‘11) and Chris Williams (‘13).

Since 2002, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation has awarded over $875,000 in scholarships to more than 30 universities. For more information on the Ben Hogan Award presented by PNC Bank, visit TheBenHoganAward.org and follow @BenHoganAward on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.