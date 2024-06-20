Georgia Tech's Christo Lamprecht Named ACC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Charlotte, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s Christo Lamprecht has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Scholar-Athlete of the Year for golf, and a program-record six Yellow Jackets have earned a place on the conference’s All-ACC Academic Golf Team announced Monday by the ACC.

Joining Lamprecht on the All-ACC Academic Team are senior Bartley Forrester, sophomores Hiroshi Tai and Aidan Tran and freshmen Kale Fontenot and Carson Kim. All six were key contributors to the Tech lineup in 2023-24. Lamprecht and Tai are both first-team All-Americans in 2024, with Tai winning the NCAA Individual Championship. Forrester started every tournament for the Yellow Jackets in 2023-24, while Fontenot and Kim started every event in the spring. Tran was the Jackets’ alternate for all three post-season tournaments, and saw action for three rounds of stroke play and one match in the NCAA Championship.

All but Forrester major, or majored, in business administration at Tech as undergraduates, and Lamprecht graduated with honors in May. Forrester, who received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in May of 2023, is working on a master’s degree in analytics.

To qualify for inclusion on the All-ACC Academic Team, a student-athlete must have compiled a career 3.0 GPA, including a 3.0 GPA in the most recent semester, and have played in 50 percent of a team's contests.

Lamprecht becomes only the third golfer ever to be named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in golf., Tech’s Ollie Schniederjans won both honors in 2014, and Clemson’s Jacob Bridgeman did so in 2022. Forrester made the all-academic team for the third time, while Lamprecht and Tai were honored for the second time each.

Tech had placed five players on the All-ACC Academic Golf Team four times previously, in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Lamprecht is the fifth Yellow Jacket to be named ACC Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, joining James White (2011, 2012), Schniederjans (2014), Anders Albertson (2015) and Connor Howe (2023).

Lamprecht completed a four-year career that rivals any of the top players in program history. The senior from George, South Africa was a finalist for all the national player of the year awards (Ben Hogan, Fred Haskins, Jack Nicklaus) and won the winner 2024 Byron Nelson Award, which is awarded to the nation’s top senior golfer based on four years of accomplishment on the golf course, academic performance and service to the community. He won the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational and was co-medalist at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational this year, and had six top-10 finishes overall. Lamprecht finished his college career No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is second in the PGA TOUR University rankings and fourth in the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Ranking System.

Tai has already won three tournaments in his two seasons on The Flats, while Forrester won twice during his five years in the program.