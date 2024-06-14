Georgia Tech's Carol Lee receives Sportsmanship Award

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Carol Lee has been named the recipient of the 2024 Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award, as the organization announced its national award winners on Thursday.

“Carol is such a deserving recipient of this award,” said Byers women’s tennis head coach Rodney Harmon. “She has worked tirelessly since her arrival at Georgia Tech to be the best player, student and teammate. It was a privilege to watch Carol grow as a player and person during her time on The Flats.”

The national ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award honors one Division I women’s tennis student-athlete who displays inspiring dedication and commitment to her team, which has enhanced her team’s performance and exemplified the spirit of college tennis. The award dates back to 1997 and is in memory of the late and widely admired Penn women’s tennis coach, Cissie Leary.

“Cissie Leary was a remarkable women’s tennis coach that I had the pleasure to work alongside and witness her influence on everyone she came across,” stated Harmon. “I wish Carol had the opportunity to meet Cissie because they embody some of the same characteristics - high-principled, positive and uplifting individuals.”

A two-time All-American and three-time all-ACC honoree, Lee has been a staple in Georgia Tech’s lineup all four years on The Flats. She held down the No. 1 singles and doubles positions the last three years and has been a mainstay in the collegiate national ITA rankings. With over 150 combined singles and doubles wins during her collegiate career, Lee has left her place in the Georgia Tech women’s tennis record book.

In addition to being a standout on the court, Lee excels in the classroom as well and is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete. She has earned a spot on the ACC Academic Honor Roll three years straight and was an ACC Excellence Award recipient this past year.

On Wednesday, Lee was named the winner of the ITA Southeast Regional Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award when the ITA announced its regional winners. Three Yellow Jackets – Alison Silverio, Tarryn Rudman and Whitney McCray – have won the regional award previously.

Lee is the first recipient of the national ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award in Georgia Tech women’s tennis history since the inception of the award.