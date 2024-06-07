Georgia Tech's Cam Jones named Oleurd Award Finalist

LUBBOCK, Texas – Senior two-way standout Cam Jones (Houston County, Ga./Houston County (Georgia State)) continues to earn recognition, getting named a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award for his outstanding play on the mound and at the plate this season.

Jones was one of the top two-way players in the country, joining the five-player Olerud Award finalist list as the lone representative from the ACC. He joins Ethan Bates (Louisiana Tech), Carson Benge (Oklahoma State), Jac Caglianone (Florida) and Austin Smith (San Diego).

Jones finished third on the team with a .319 average, recording 72 hits, 13 doubles and five RBI for 34 RBI, drawing 40 walks and striking out just 36 times for a .422 on-base percentage. The Houston County native finished second in the ACC (top 25 nationally) with 30 stolen bases on the season, only getting caught once.

On the mound, Jones also led Tech starters with a 5.31 ERA and 4-2 record, working 59.1 innings for the season over 17 appearances and eight starts. Jones recorded one shutout, two complete games and three saves on the year, striking out 41 hitters and holding opponents to just a .261 average.

Jones becomes the second Olerud finalist in program history, joining Tristin English in 2019. The 2024 Olerud Award winner will be announced on June 17.