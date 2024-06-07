Georgia Tech's Andres Martin Earns All-American Honors

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin has received All-America honors as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) officially announced the 2024 All-American honorees on Thursday. Martin was named to the ITA All-American list in singles.

“Andres has improved each year and represented Georgia Tech with class,” stated Ken Byers men’s tennis head coach Kenny Thorne. “Being a two-time All American is something special. Andres has been a leader and has done great things on and off the court. He has been a great college player but more importantly, has been a person of high integrity. We look forward to following his success on the pro tour.”

This honor is given to student-athletes that earn a top-16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship, advance to the round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship or finish in the top 20 of the ITA Singles Rankings.

Leading Georgia Tech at the No. 1 singles position all season, Martin tallied a 22-4 overall record in dual singles action his senior season. He achieved All-America status when he earned a top-16 seed in the NCAA Singles Championship for his third career appearance in the individual tournament. Martin ended the season at No.19 in the ITA singles rankings.

This marks Martin’s second All-America status in singles after earning All-America recognition last season in singles and doubles. Martin is one of four representatives of the Atlantic Coast Conference on the ITA All-American singles list. To view the complete list of ITA All-Americans, please click here.