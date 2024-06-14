Georgia Tech women to host Mississippi State in SEC-ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play host to Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the 2024 edition of the SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Wednesday. The SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will take place, Dec. 4-5.

All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.

Tech and MSU will meet for the second time in as many seasons, as the opponents squared off in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) last season, in March. The 2024 Challenge meeting will mark the seventh in program history between the teams with the Bulldogs leading the series, 5-1.

This will be the second year of the SEC/ACC Challenge as the conferences began the series last season. Tech played host to Florida in the inaugural Challenge with freshman Rusne Augustinaite dropping a career-high 30 points in the loss. The Yellow Jackets will seek their first win in the Challenge this year against MSU.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. In addition to the SEC/ACC Challenge game, as part of a challenging non-conference slate, the Jackets will host nine ACC opponents in McCamish Pavilion. Season tickets start at just $50 per seat.

For current season ticket holders, renewals are still in progress. The deadline to renew current season tickets is June 28, 2024.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

2024 SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Florida State at Tennessee

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech

Oklahoma at Louisville

Vanderbilt at Miami

Syracuse at Texas A&M

Virginia Tech at Georgia

Thursday, Dec. 5

Boston College at Arkansas

Alabama at Cal

Florida at Clemson

Duke at South Carolina

Kentucky at North Carolina

Ole Miss at NC State

Texas at Notre Dame

SMU at Missouri

Stanford at LSU

Auburn at Virginia