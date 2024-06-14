Georgia Tech women to host Mississippi State in SEC-ACC Challenge
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play host to Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the 2024 edition of the SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Wednesday. The SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will take place, Dec. 4-5.
All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.
Tech and MSU will meet for the second time in as many seasons, as the opponents squared off in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) last season, in March. The 2024 Challenge meeting will mark the seventh in program history between the teams with the Bulldogs leading the series, 5-1.
This will be the second year of the SEC/ACC Challenge as the conferences began the series last season. Tech played host to Florida in the inaugural Challenge with freshman Rusne Augustinaite dropping a career-high 30 points in the loss. The Yellow Jackets will seek their first win in the Challenge this year against MSU.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 women’s basketball season are currently on sale. In addition to the SEC/ACC Challenge game, as part of a challenging non-conference slate, the Jackets will host nine ACC opponents in McCamish Pavilion. Season tickets start at just $50 per seat.
For current season ticket holders, renewals are still in progress. The deadline to renew current season tickets is June 28, 2024.
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
2024 SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, Dec. 5
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Auburn at Virginia