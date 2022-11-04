Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, VA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Georgia Tech (3-5), Virginia Tech (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 10

Week 10 Schedule, Predictions

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Jeff Sims should be back.

The star quarterback had foot issues and missed the Florida State game and most of the loss to Virginia. The O didn’t do much without him, and the team needs his rushing to crank things up.

It’s this simple for the Yellow Jackets – they’re 3-0 when the run for 180 yards or more, and ran for fewer than 125 yards in all five losses. The Virginia Tech run defense has been fine, but that’s partly because everyone is too busy throwing it.

However …

– Breaking down the CFP Top 25 rankings

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Only West Virginia and Pitt were able to run for more than 180 yards on the Hokie defense.

The offense is sputtering, but the D has been able to hold up enough to keep the team in most games. Georgia Tech’s offense isn’t going to run away and hide with this.

Things have started to slip over the last few weeks, but North Carolina, West Virginia, and Pitt can all get the offense moving. Even with Sims, Georgia Tech is awful on third downs, doesn’t come up with enough points when the chances are there, and overall averages an ACC-low 306 yards per game.

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Which team can make fewer mistakes and which one can take advantage of the errors on the other side? Georgia Tech is better at limiting the turnovers and penalties.

First one to 20 wins?

This should be interesting and tight, but look elsewhere if you want an offensive firefight.

Story continues

– Expert Picks College Week 10 | NFL Week 9

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 20, Virginia Tech 17

Line: Virginia Tech -2.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News