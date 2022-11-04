Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Prediction Game Preview

NBC

Jennifer Aniston is showing fans how to get her signature hair! On Wednesday, the 53-year-old shared a hair tutorial on Instagram, showing fans how to get effortless curly locks. In the video, the “Friends” alum puts some LolaVie product in her hair then lets it air dry to get natural beach waves. “Air dry and a little bit of @lolavie,” she captioned the video. In September, Jen launched her hair brand LolaVie, 25 years after she sparked a global trend with her iconic Friends haircut named The Rachel.