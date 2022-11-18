Georgia Tech vs North Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 19

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Georgia Tech (4-6), North Carolina (9-1)

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The North Carolina defense gets ripped up by everyone.

The team is 9-1 with a shot coming at the ACC championship and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff if everything breaks right, but the defense is the worst in the ACC allowing 282 yards per game, there’s no pass rush whatsoever, and it’s the third-worst D in the nation in tackles for loss.

Georgia Tech might be scuffling, but before last week’s loss to Miami the defense has been great at taking the ball away with ten forced turnovers in three games. Being at least +2 in turnover margin is a must, and …

Why North Carolina Will Win

Georgia Tech won’t have the firepower to keep up.

Zach Gibson is a veteran quarterback who saw time at Akron – he threw ten touchdown passes without an interception last season for the Zips – but he’s not Jeff Sims, he’s not a runner, and he struggled last week in the loss to Miami.

No one’s slowing down the North Carolina offense that’s cranking up over 450 yards a game lately without a problem.

No one is hotter than Drake Maye, who hit Wake Forest for 448 yards and three touchdowns, he hasn’t thrown a pick in four weeks, and he’s starting to make a statement in the Heisman race.

Georgia Tech’s defense has been okay, but it hasn’t faed anything like this since the 42-0 loss to Ole Miss in September.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s North Carolina, so it’s going to get off the bus with at least 30 points and 300 yards.

It’s North Carolina. It’s also carrying the bag with at least 300 yards of offense allowed.

Georgia Tech will get the O going enough to keep this interesting, but it’s going to struggle on the line and won’t have the consistency to pull this off.

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Prediction, Line

North Carolina 41, Georgia Tech 17

Line: North Carolina -21.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

