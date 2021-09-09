Georgia Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Game Preview

Georgia Tech vs Kennesaw State prediction and game preview.

Georgia Tech vs Kennesaw State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPN3

Georgia Tech (0-1) vs Kennesaw State (1-0) Game Preview

Why Kennesaw State Will Win

The Owls had a good FCS spring season and came up with a 35-25 win over Reinhardt last week.

It’s a run first, run only team that was second among the FCS teams in the 2020/early 2021 season, averaging 268 yards per game. The team controls games, the clock, and basically does what Georgia Tech used to do.

The Yellow Jackets ran for 273 yards against Northern Illinois … and lost. There weren’t any plays from the defense behind the line, too many drives stalled out, and and the D couldn’t come up with a late stop or a big play on the game-winning two-point conversion.

Don’t stop the Owls from running, and you don’t stop the Owls. However …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

For all of the problems the Yellow Jackets had in the opener, they managed to be okay against the run. They allowed a huge day from Harrison Waylee, but the Huskies averaged under four yards per carry.

Yeah, Kennesaw State is going to run, and it was great last week, but … it was Reinhardt, a small school in Georgia. It was still a battle.

Georgia Tech is hopeful that starting QB Jeff Sims is back from an arm injury, but this is the game to get more work for Jordan Yates and to sharpen up the ground attack even more.

What’s Going To Happen

Kennesaw State is going to give Georgia Tech a few problems, but not enough to provide any real scare like it did against Georgia State in 2018 and Kent State in 2019.

The Yellow Jackets will run for 300 yards, the passing game will be effective enough to be hopeful going forward, and the defense will start making more big plays with a few takeaways.

Kennesaw State will throw for under 100 yards and won’t be able to mount any sort of a comeback.

Georgia Tech vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 37, Kennesaw State 13

