Georgia Tech vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

Georgia Tech vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Georgia Tech (2-3), Duke (3-2)

Georgia Tech vs Duke Game Preview

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech is having a rough time moving the chains and converting on third downs.

That’s okay – Duke’s defense can’t stop anyone on third downs.

Woefully inconsistent so far, the Yellow Jackets are able to throw better than they have in years, but the ground game has been completely hit-or-miss partly because the offensive front is allowing way too many plays behind the line. Playing Pitt and Clemson will do that, but in a perfect world it’s able to be 200 rushing/200 passing on a regular basis.

That’s okay – Duke doesn’t do too much to get behind the line.

On the positive side, no, Georgia Tech isn’t getting the balance, but it’s versatile enough to go with the flow of the game and keep the offense moving. That hasn’t been a part of the puzzle for the program for years.

Why Duke Will Win

The loss to North Carolina got away from the Blue Devils last week, but the running game has been good enough to take over most games.

It’s been inconsistent with its ability to tear off big runs, but Mateo Durant is a 100-yard machine averaging over six yards per pop. He’ll get the ball early and often against a Georgia Tech defense that’s been fine against the run, but struggles when it’s not a brick wall.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 when allowing fewer than 155 rushing yards and 0-3 when allowing more. Duke has rushed for 150 or more in four of its five games, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Turnovers continue to be an issue for Duke.

It’s not quite as bad as last year, but the program is on a heater with two or more giveaways in eight straight games and in 13 of the last 15.against FBS teams.

Georgia Tech is 2-0 when forcing multiple takeaways and 0-3 when it doesn’t. So …

Georgia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Line

Georgia Tech 34, Duke 27

Line: Georgia Tech -4, o/u: 60.5

