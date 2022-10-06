Georgia Tech vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Georgia Tech vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

How To Watch: ESPN3

Record: Georgia Tech (2-3), Duke (4-1)

Georgia Tech vs Duke Game Preview

Why Duke Will Win

Kansas is hogging the surprise team spotlight, but Duke needs to be right there – even though it lost to the Jayhawks 35-27.

New head coach Mike Elko has instantly helped boost up an offense that’s balanced, doesn’t give the ball away, and is getting shocking great play out of the offensive front.

Get the ball out of the quarterback’s hands, get the backs in space, don’t allow plays in the backfield. That’s what the Blue Devils are doing, and if they can keep it up they negate Georgia Tech’s one big thing.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The Yellow Jacket defense can get behind the line.

They didn’t do it too much in the shocking win over Pitt, but they’ve got the pieces to create negative plays and force turnovers.

Duke might be great at keeping defenses from being disruptive, but Georgia Tech has to hurry things up a little more.

Under interim head coach Brent Key, the plan has been to one up the offense more turn the stars loose, and see what happens. The result was a 232-yard rushing day against Pitt and a win – even if QB Jeff Sims struggled.

The same has to apply here. Get the ground game going right away against a Duke defense that got ripped on by Kansas – and has been a bit off here and there against others – and the defense has to …

What’s Going To Happen

Force turnovers.

Georgia Tech was +3 in turnover margin against Pitt, and there’s the problem. Again, Duke doesn’t turn the ball over with just two lonely inconsequential interceptions on the season.

This is a more fun Yellow Jacket team now, but it won’t be able to hold down the Duke balance on offense and won’t get the mistakes needed to pull this off.

Georgia Tech vs Duke Prediction, Line

Duke 26, Georgia Tech 17

Line: Duke -3.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Georgia Tech vs Duke Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

