Georgia Tech Volleyball adds Lydia Zeng and Mira McCool

THE FLATS – Head coach Michelle Collier has added a pair of freshmen to the incoming 2024 recruiting class, signing middle blocker/right side Mira McCool and defensive specialist Lydia Zeng to the roster. The signings bring the current recruiting class to five, including three high school signings: McCool, Zeng and Logan Wiley, who joined the Yellow Jackets in January, and two transfers: senior Luanna Emiliano and junior Sofia Velez.

Mira McCool | Freshman | Middle Blocker/Right Side | 6-3 | Birmingham, Ala. | Homewood HS | Alabama Performance

McCool comes to The Flats following a remarkable four-year career at both Homewood High School and Alabama Performance Volleyball Club. The 6-foot-3-inch net front presence earned herself a spot on the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association Class 6A All-State team in both her junior and senior seasons, being named 1st Team All-State after her junior year, when she posted 382 kills, 128 digs and 35 blocks. Her senior year, McCool stepped up as team captain, leading the team its third-straight Area Championship while reaching over 500 career kills.

McCool has been lauded for her leadership on and off the court. She achievements extend into the classroom as well, where she was named a National Merit Finalist in the State of Alabama. She plans to study biomedical engineering while at Georgia Tech. She is the daughter of Dr. Brian McCool and Dr. Tarika Bhuta, who, together, run an Ear, Nose and Throat practice out of Homewood, Ala. Her little sister, Ellis, also plays volleyball and will be entering her junior season at Homewood HS this fall.

Lydia Zeng | Freshman | Defensive Specialist/Libero | 5-6 | Marietta, Ga. | Walton HS | TK Volleyball Club

Zeng joins the Georgia Tech volleyball team following a very strong athletic and academic career at Walton HS. The Marietta native saw playing time on Varsity for all four years, starting the final two seasons as the libero and her final season as team captain. She finished her high school career with 525 digs, 73 aces and 87 assists while leading Walton to a 7A GHSA State Championship appearance in her senior season, earning herself a spot as one of the Top 5 liberos in the state of Georgia according to PeachStateVolleyball.com

In the classroom, Zeng has excelled, recognized as a Georgia Scholar, one of only 177 in the state, and was named a National Merit Finalist in the state of Georgia after delivering a 4.773 cumulative GPA in high school.

The 2024 signing class is now up to five members, featuring graduate transfer setter Luanna Emiliano, junior college transfer DS/L Sofia Velez and three freshmen: McCool, Zeng and middle blocker Logan Wiley. The 2024 roster currently contains 17 Yellow Jackets with the possibility of adding more through the transfer portal.