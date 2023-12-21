Georgia Tech and UCF aim to end season with winning record in Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech and UCF are a pair of 6-6 teams looking to end the season with winning records in the Gasparilla Bowl. UCF is wrapping up its first season in a Power 5 conference and wants to build momentum heading into 2024 in a revamped Big 12 that loses powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Georgia Tech hasn’t had a winning season since going 7-6 in 2018. The Yellow Jackets received their first bowl bid since 2018. UCF is playing in a bowl for the eighth consecutive season.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are looking to end the season with a winning record. UCF is wrapping up its first season in a Power 5 conference and wants to build momentum for next season in the Big 12, which is losing powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. Georgia Tech last finished with a winning record in 2018 at 7-6.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King against the UCF defense. The redshirt sophomore is one of two players in the nation with at least 2,700 passing yards, 600 rushing yards, 25 touchdown passes and five touchdown runs this season. The other is Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: DB Jaylon King has four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a blocked kick and 68 tackles.

Central Florida: QB John Rhys Plumlee, who missed time with a leg injury, completed 145 of 227 passes for 2,073 yards and 13 touchdowns in nine games. He’s facing a Georgia Tech defense that has allowed an average of 30.5 points per game, which is 101st nationally.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key spent 11 seasons (2005-15) as an assistant at UCF. … UCF went 3-1 over its final four games to become bowl eligible, including a 45-3 victory over then-No. 15 Oklahoma State. … Georgia Tech received its first bowl bid since 2018. … UCF is playing in a bowl for the eighth consecutive season. … The Knights have won the two most recent meetings, defeating the Yellow Jackets 49-21 in 2020 and 27-10 in 2022.

