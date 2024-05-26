Georgia Tech Track and Field concludes day three of NCAA Championships

LEXINGTON, KY - Georgia Tech track and field team has concluded day three of the NCAA East Prelims. Today’s events for Tech included the men’s 3000m steeplechase and the 4x400 relay.

In the men’s steeplechase, John Higinbotham was in action for the Jackets. Higinbotham finished the race with a time of 9:03.57.

The relay team comprised of Jamerson Miller – Sidney McReynolds – Caden Terrell and Winston DeCuir III competed in the men’s 4x400 relay. With a time of 3:06.34, the Jackets recorded a new season best time, just missing the cut off to qualify.

UP NEXT

The final day of competition begins tomorrow, Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 p.m.