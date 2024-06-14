Georgia Tech tennis players lauded with ITA Regional Awards

THE FLATS – Carol Lee and Andres Martin were recognized for their leadership on and off the courts on Wednesday when the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its 2024 regional award winners for women’s and men’s tennis. Lee was awarded the ITA Southeast Regional Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award and Martin received the ITA Southeast Regional Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award.

An all-ACC second team member in both singles and doubles this season, Lee led Georgia Tech women’s tennis from the No. 1 singles and doubles positions all season. She compiled a 20-15 overall singles record, including a 14-7 mark in dual singles matches. Lee spent the entire season nationally ranked and capped the season at No. 37 in the final singles rankings. In doubles action, Lee posted an 18-9 overall mark with teammate Kate Sharabura. From the No. 1 position, the doubles team went 16-5 in dual matches and 8-3 against ACC opponents. In the ITA doubles rankings, the pair climbed as high as No. 11 in the country in April and finished the season ranked No. 22 nationally.

Martin led Tech men’s tennis this season with a 22-4 singles record, all coming from the No. 1 position. The senior dropped only one match in conference play, posting an 8-1 record against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The all-ACC first-team honoree was a mainstay in the ITA national rankings, climbing as high as No. 11 during the spring season. He capped the year ranked No. 19 after being seeded the 2024 NCAA Singles Championship to solidify All-American status. A leader on and off the court, Martin has been named to the all-ACC academic team three times as an industrial engineering major. Martin was also the recipient of the 2023 ITA Arthur Ashe Sportsmanship & Leadership Award (Southeast Region).

The ITA will announce national winners on Thursday, June 14. To see a complete list of regional award winners, please click here.