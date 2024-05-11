Georgia Tech softball falls in ACC Semi-Finals

DURHAM, N.C. – Georgia Tech softball (32-23) saw its ACC Tournament run cut short on Friday evening, falling to Florida State (43-13), 10-2 (5) at Duke Softball Stadium. The Yellow Jackets held a 2-0 lead through three and a half innings but a nine-run bottom of the fourth for FSU shifted the momentum in the game, resulting in the loss.

The Yellow Jackets will await their fate in the NCAA Tournament Selection show on Sunday, May 12, at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets finish their ACC Championship run in the semifinals, the first semifinals appearance since 2012.

Mallorie Black delivered a 2 for 2 performance with a single, a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

It was her team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season.

Black now has 61 RBI this season, the 7th most in a single season in program history, 18 doubles, fifth most in a season program history and a .825 slugging percentage, third highest in a season in program history.

Sophia Voyles started a second consecutive game for the first time in her career, pitching 3.0+ innings and allowing only two earned runs on three hits.

Voyles leads the team with 86.2 innings pitched and starting 18 games.

The Dalton, Ga. native finishes the ACC Championship with 7.0 innings pitched and a 3.00 ERA.

Jayden Gailey hit a double in the top of the fifth, her second extra base hit of the tournament. She extended her hitting streak to three games, one shy of her career-best, set earlier this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Jackets opened the scoring in the top of the first beginning with a single from Black. Domingue reached on an error before both her and Black moved up 60 feet on a ground out. Gailey was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs. The FSU pitcher threw a wild pitch to allow Black to score only for the FSU catcher to dive back to the plate to make the tag on Domingue, ending the inning, 1-0. Voyles overcame a leadoff double to deliver a scoreless bottom of the first, giving Tech a one run lead after the first frame.

The score would remain 1-0 until the fourth inning, when the Jackets loaded the bases, once again, with a single from Hunter, a walk from Allen and Sileo reaching on an error. Black secured her 61st RBI when she watched ball four, leading to the run before the Seminoles ended the inning with a groundout, 2-0. The Tech pitching struggled in the bottom of the fourth and FSU scored nine runs thanks to a pair of home runs, including a grand slam. They would tack on one more run in the bottom of the fifth to secure the run-rule victory.

UP NEXT

