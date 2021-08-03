Georgia Tech recruit decommits following visit to Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs may be back in contention for class of 2022 offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs. Scroggs, who plays guard for Grayson High School, is rated as a three-star prospect.

Scroggs stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 315 pounds. He was previously committed to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, but has now announced his decommitment via Twitter:

I would like to thank Coach Collins and Coach Key for giving me an opportunity to play for Ga Tech in the future but after conversations with my family and those close to me I will be de-committing from Ga Tech. — Griffin Scroggs (@GriffinScroggs) August 2, 2021

Scroggs had previously committed to Georgia Tech in June.

The three-star offensive line recruit hold numerous scholarship offers, but it appears none bigger than the home-state Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia offered Scroggs on June 9.

The Grayson High product was recently visiting Athens and spending time with offensive line coach Matt Luke on June 10. Scroggs took another visit to Georgia on July 31.

Will Griffin Scroggs commit to Georgia? He did just decommit following a visit to Athens, so his trip to the University of Georgia was certainly meaningful. We will provide updates as his recruitment develops.