ATLANTA — Georgia Tech is preparing two backup quarterbacks to play at Florida State with Jeff Sims nursing a sprained foot.

“He had an MRI, and everything checked out with it,” interim Yellow Jackets coach Brent Key said of Sims. “He’s day-to-day moving forward.”

Key said Sims hasn’t been ruled out against the Seminoles, but he is planning to use backups Zach Taylor – a redshirt sophomore and an Akron transfer who filled in for Sims in last week’s loss to Virginia – and freshman Zach Pyron if Sims can’t play.

“I fully expect both Zachs will play in this game,” Key said. “(Sims) is day-to-day, but you have to expect both scenarios.”

Sims, in his third year as Georgia Tech’s starter, has completed 110 of 188 passes for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also run for 288 yards and a score.

Sims was injured in the second quarter against Virginia and didn’t return. Gibson came in and completed 10 of 25 passes for 99 yards. Pyron has no game experience.

“When you get in those situations, you can’t overload a kid,” Key said. “You have to play to their strengths and what will help you move the football during the game. To be able to have both those guys, Gibson and Pyron, utilize the strengths that they have will help us as an offense.”

The Yellow Jackets (3-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) are 2-1 under Key as they prepare to face Florida State (4-3, 2-3).

Georgia Tech preparing 2 backup QBs with Jeff Sims still injured originally appeared on NBCSports.com