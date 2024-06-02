Georgia Tech loses 9-0 in first game of NCAA Tournament in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia Tech was held to just three hits on the night in the 9-0 loss to UNC Wilmington in the first game of the NCAA Athens Regional on Friday night at Foley Field.

The Yellow Jackets’ (31-24) opener RHP Brett Thomas (4-2) allowed a grand slam in the second – just his second home run allowed all season – but was otherwise sound on the mound as LHP Camron Hill and RHP Ben King combined for five shutout innings before the Seahawks (40-19) were able to break the game open with five runs in the eighth off an extended outing from King.

At the plate, however, Tech struggled to get anything going as only Drew Burress, Bobby Zmarzlak and Payton Green recorded the lone hits on the night.

The Seahawks (40-19) got a fine start out of RHP RJ Sales (11-3), who pitched 7.1 shutout innings. Bryant Arendt hit the grand slam for UNCW.

Georgia Tech will now look to battle back out of the consolation bracket with a noon first pitch against Army on Saturday, June 1. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and the Georgia Tech Gameday App.