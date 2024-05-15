Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala signs with the Chicago Bears

THE FLATS – A strong showing at the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp has landed former Georgia Tech linebacker Paul Moala (Mishawaka, Ind./Penn H.S.) a free-agent contract with the Bears.

In his lone season as a Yellow Jacket in 2023, Moala started all 13 games at linebacker and ranked fifth on the team in tackles (65), tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (11) and ranked second on the squad in sacks (4), while leading the team and tying for third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with three forced fumbles. He made perhaps Georgia Tech’s biggest defensive play of the season when he forced a fumble with 26 seconds remaining in the game that led to the Jackets’ final-second, game-winning touchdown in a 23-20 win at No. 17 Miami (Fla.), and he turned in his best overall performance of the year in Tech’s 30-17 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl win over UCF with two sacks, three TFL and six total tackles.

Prior to his one season on The Flats, Moala played one season at Idaho (2022) and four at Notre Dame (2018-21).

Moala is the third member of Georgia Tech’s 2023 squad to sign an NFL contract, joining tight ends Luke Benson (Los Angeles Chargers) and Dylan Leonard (Denver Broncos).

2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SEASON TICKETS

2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. For more information and to become a season ticket member today, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.