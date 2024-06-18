Georgia Tech Jackets Earn ACC Academic Accolades

THE FLATS – For the second consecutive year, Georgia Tech women’s tennis placed seven Yellow Jackets on the 2024 All-ACC Academic Team as the Atlantic Coast conference office announced honorees on Tuesday. The team recognizes student-athlete successes on the court and in the classroom.

Representing Georgia Tech on the team are Kylie Bilchev (Ipswich, England/Loughborough Amherst School), Alejandra Cruz (Mexico City, Mexico/Tec de Monterrey), Mahak Jain (Mumbai, India/Daly College), Carol Lee (Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands/Penn Foster), Scarlett Nicholson (Toronto, Canada/Bill Crothers Secondary School), Given Roach (Cheshunt, England/Loughborough Amherst School) and Kate Sharabura (Atlanta, Ga./Atlanta Classical Academy).

All seven Yellow Jackets were starters in Tech’s singles or doubles lineup throughout the season, helping the program to a 14-10 overall record. Georgia Tech made its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round before falling to No. 9 Texas. Lee and Sharabura capped their seasons earning individual bids to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Tournament.

The all-academic team features 84 student-athletes with at least one from each of the ACC’s 14 women’s tennis programs. Minimum academic requirements for selection to the all-ACC academic team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, student-athletes must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests.