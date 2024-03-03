Georgia Tech hires UGA football staffer

The Georgia Bulldogs hired Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Josh Crawford as the Dawgs’ running back coach, so it is natural for the Yellow Jackets to return the favor.

Head coach Brent Key and Georgia Tech are hiring Georgia player personnel analyst Cody Collins to a similar position within Georgia Tech’s recruiting and personnel department, per 247Sports.

Georgia has had a lot of staff turnover this offseason. Georgia lost running backs coach Dell McGee to Georgia State and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Several key Georgia staffers followed Dell McGee to Georgia State including analyst Ryan Williams and Manrey Saint-Amour, who will now be Georgia State’s offensive line coach.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire