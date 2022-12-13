Georgia Tech hires Georgia offensive analyst Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and new head coach Brent Key have found their offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech reportedly plucked away Buster Faulkner of Georgia’s staff to be their offensive coordinator.

Who is Buster Faulkner? Faulkner has previously served as the offensive coordinator at Middle Tennessee, Arkansas State, and most recently Southern Mississippi.

Faulkner, who is from Lilburn, Georgia, attended college at Valdosta State. Faulkner has served as an offensive analyst at Georgia for the past three seasons.

The Bulldogs have had a very innovative offense in recent seasons under Todd Monken. Faulkner was a key contributor on Georgia’s offensive staff and helped Stetson Bennett be named as a Heisman finalist.

Buster Faulkner has been serving a role where he helps offensive coordinator Todd Monken communicate to Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Kirby Smart has had an excellent coaching staff for the 2022 college football season. Faulkner appears to be the first departure, however, he may still coach in the College Football Playoff. Faulkner is already hitting the recruiting trail for Georgia Tech.

Last offseason, Georgia lost defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to Oregon.

