Georgia Tech’s highest-ranked commit decommits

Georgia Tech’s highest-ranked commit in the class of 2024, Christopher Jackson, has decommitted from the Yellow Jackets.

Jackson, a member of the class of 2024, is the No. 64 recruit in his recruiting cycle. Jackson is the No. 7 edge rusher in the country and the No. 10 recruit in Georgia, per On3.

Christopher Jackson is a pass rusher for Tucker High School in Tucker, Georgia. Tucker is located near Atlanta, Georgia.

The four-star edge rusher has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football could be a name to watch for Christopher “CJ” Jackson. Jackson decommitted from Georgia Tech shortly after the Yellow Jackets lost to Bowling Green.



The 6-foot-4, 220-pound pass rusher shows good speed, quickness at the snap and good effort in pursuit. Jackson frequently beats opposing offensive tackles to the inside and takes the quickest path to the quarterback on stunts.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE CJ Jackson tells me he has Decommitted from Georgia Tech The 6’3 225 EDGE from Tucker, GA is ranked as a Top 65 Player in the ‘24 Class (per On3) The Top Uncommitted EDGE holds 22 offers including Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Clemson, & others… pic.twitter.com/OgsCRkS5lD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 5, 2023

Christopher Jackson announced his decommitment from Georgia Tech via social media.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire