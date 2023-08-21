Georgia Tech Hall of Famer, NFL player-coach dies at age 85

Maxie Baughan, a College Football Hall of Famer who played at Georgia Tech, died this weekend at 85 years old, according to the school.

Baughan played football at the school from 1957 to 1959, starting at center and linebacker. Baughan was a first-team All-American in 1959.

Additionally, he was named the 1959 Southeastern Conference Lineman of the Year and a two-time all-SEC honoree.

He captained the Jackets as a senior in ‘59, when he racked up a then-school-record 124 tackles and was named co-MVP of the 1960 Gator Bowl.

“On behalf of the entire Georgia Tech football family, I offer my deepest condolences to the Baughan family,” Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key said. “Maxie is one of the most legendary figures in our program’s history and a shining example of what a Tech Man is. We are heartbroken by his passing.”

Baughan was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960, where he played for six seasons.

He initially retired from the NFL in 1972 to return to Georgia Tech as the Yellow Jackets’ defensive coordinator but left the school in 1974 for the NFL where he was a player-coach for the Washington Redskins.

Bauhghan had stints as a coach with the Baltimore Colts, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens.

Baughan was inducted to the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1965 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Baughan is a member of the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and the Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame.

He reached the semifinalist stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

