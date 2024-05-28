Georgia Tech golfer wins men’s national championship, team advances to match play

A Georgia Tech men’s golfer is bringing a national championship back to Atlanta.

Sophomore Hiroshi Tai won the individual men’s championship on Monday in California. Tai finished at 3-under-par over four rounds to win the title, finishing ahead of six golfers who carded 2-under-par.

“Means a lot to me (to win the title),” said Tai. “All the guys on the team have really helped me a lot in my past two and a half years here now. That includes not just the six guys here, but all the guys back home as well. They are the best friends of my life and I am really grateful for the relationships I have been able to make because of coach [Bruce Heppler] and him having me here.”

Tai joins Watts Gunn (1927), Charlie Yates (1934) and Troy Matteson (2002) as the only men’s golf individual champions in program history.

Tai’s individual championship also helped the Yellow Jackets qualify for the team match play for the second straight year. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place on Tuesday with the winners advancing to championship round on Wednesday.

What’s next for Tai after the championship? His title win means he receives an exemption into the U.S. Open at Pinehurst next month and also an invitation to the 2025 Masters.

