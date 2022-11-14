Georgia Tech at Georgia kickoff time, TV set

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for the first time since 2018. Georgia (10-0) plays Kentucky before hosting Georgia Tech (4-6), who plays UNC in Week 12.

This season, Georgia Tech has improved, especially defensively, but still has a long way to go. The Yellow Jackets need to recruit better in order to compete with Georgia.

The kickoff for the Georgia-Georgia Tech game is set for noon EDT on Nov. 26. The rivalry game will be televised on ESPN.

Who will win the 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate? Georgia is expected to be heavily favored against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers helped UGA defeat Georgia Tech 45-0 last season. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia and Georgia Tech did not play in Athens in 2020 due to COVID-19. Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins did not ever make a road trip to Georgia during his short tenure at Georgia Tech.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart will be happy with the rivalry week schedule because Georgia gets an early game and LSU has a night game against Texas A&M. Georgia and LSU will meet in the SEC championship on Dec. 3.

Here’s the full SEC schedule for Week 13:

More Football!

4-star RB Aneyas Williams names top schools UGA football offers Mater Dei WR Jack Ressler Watch: former UGA WR A.J. Green makes acrobatic TD catch Georgia fans will love Mark Richt's message to Florida State Georgia football drops hype trailer ahead of Mississippi State game

List

Twitter reacts: Georgia clinches SEC East, will play LSU in Atlanta

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire