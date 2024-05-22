Georgia Tech freshman Baye Ndongo to withdraw from 2024 NBA draft

Baye Ndongo will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft and return to Georgia Tech for his sophomore season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Ndongo announced on April 17 that he would declare for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He participated in the G League Elite Camp, averaging nine points, seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and 1.5 steals in two scrimmage games.

The 6-foot-9 forward was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team after averaging 12.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and one assist on 55.8% shooting from the field. He ranked second in the country among freshmen in field-goal percentage and third in rebound average.

Georgia Tech's Baye Ndongo tells me that he will withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft and return to school next season. Averaged 12.4 PPG and 8.2 RPG last year as a freshman. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 21, 2024

Ndongo emerged as an integral player last season as the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading scorer and leading rebounder. His return figures to be key for head coach Damon Stoudamire, who just completed his first season with the program.

Stoudamire and the Yellow Jackets secured commitments from four-star prospects Jaeden Mustaf and Darrion Sutton for next season. The team also adds Ryan Mutombo (Georgetown), Luke O’Brien (Colorado) and Javian McCollum (Oklahoma) via the transfer portal.

The Yellow Jackets finished 12th in the ACC this past season after posting a 14-18 record. The program last qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2022, when it lost in the first round.

