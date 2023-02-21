Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Georgia Tech football schedule 2023: Who do the Yellow Jackets miss on the ACC schedule and what are 3 things to know?

Georgia Tech Football Schedule 2023: 3 Things To Know

Sept 1 Louisville

Sept 9 South Carolina State

Sept 16 at Ole Miss

Sept 23 at Wake Forest

Sept 30 Bowling Green

Oct 7 at Miami

Oct 14 OPEN DATE

Oct 21 Boston College

Oct 28 North Carolina

Nov 4 at Virginia

Nov 11 at Clemson

Nov 18 Syracuse

Nov 25 Georgia

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Yellow Jackets miss from the ACC slate?

It’s a bit of a rough schedule overall, but the Yellow Jackets catch a few breaks with the conference slate.

There’s no Notre Dame as part of the mix, and there’s no Florida State, NC State, or Pitt, either – Georgia Tech would likely be the underdog against all four teams. Not playing Duke isn’t a bad thing this year, but missing Virginia Tech doesn’t help.

Having four ACC road games instead of five is a plus, but …

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What Really Matters

The road game runs are strange.

There’s a stretch of three road games in four weeks, and none of them are easy with trips to Ole Miss, Wake Forest, and Miami. Winning one of those would be good, two would be amazing.

There’s also the unfortunate timing of the back-to-back road games in early November, going to Virginia and then Clemson.

However, on the flip side, that means there’s plenty of time at home for most of the year, and the last two games are at home, but …

Georgia Tech Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

At Clemson and Georgia in the final three weeks. That’s hardly fun, and going to Ole Miss and Miami will be tough, but overall there are enough winnable games to push for a solid season.

Louisville, South Carolina State, Bowling Green, Boston College, Syracuse, and throw North Carolina in there. There need to be at least four wins out of those home games, but five might be needed to get to six wins and bowl eligibility.

