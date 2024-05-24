Georgia Tech Football receives Gasparilla Bowl championship rings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football student-athletes and staff were presented with their 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship rings on Wednesday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

The rings, which the Yellow Jackets earned with their 30-17 victory over UCF on Dec. 22, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., feature 2023 GASPARILLA BOWL CHAMPIONS text, the interlocking GT logo and images of Georgia Tech’s iconic Tech Tower and the state of Georgia on the face. One side features the student-athlete’s name and uniform number, as well as an outline of the Atlanta skyline, while the other side includes the Gasparilla Bowl’s final score and logo. Tech football’s core values of DISCIPLINE, TOUGHNESS, EXECUTION and COMMITMENT are engraved inside the ring.

Tech’s Gasparilla Bowl win capped a 7-6 season for the Yellow Jackets, good for their first winning campaign since 2018 and first bowl triumph since 2016. The Jackets finished tied for fourth in the 14-team Atlantic Coast Conference with a 5-3 league record, which included wins over nationally ranked Miami (Fla.) and North Carolina that moved Tech to 4-0 against ranked ACC opponents under head coach Brent Key.

The Yellow Jackets return 16 starters in 2024, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams. Tech opens the ’24 campaign on Aug. 24 against defending ACC champion Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased by clicking HERE. Official Georgia Tech travel packages are available at gt2ireland.com.

