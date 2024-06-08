Georgia Tech football adds six transfers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech football has officially added six transfers to its 2024 roster. The newest Yellow Jackets are TE Josh Beetham (Yorkville, Ill./Michigan), DB Jayden Davis (Suwanee, Ga./Cincinnati), DL Thomas Gore (Nashville, Tenn./Miami (Fla.)), DL Romello Height (Dublin, Ga./Southern California), DB Zachary Tobe (Ocoee, Fla./Illinois) and DL Jordan van den Berg (Johannesburg, South Africa/Penn State).

All six have begun participating in offseason football activities with the Yellow Jackets in preparation for the 2024 season.

NEWEST 2024 GEORGIA TECH ROSTER ADDITIONS



Name

Pos.

Cl.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown

High School (Previous College)

Josh Beetham

TE

r-Jr.

6-5

242

Yorkville, Ill.

Yorkville H.S. (Michigan/Illinois)

Jayden Davis

DB

r-Fr.

6-2

175

Suwanee, Ga.

Collins Hill H.S. (Cincinnati)

Thomas Gore

DL

r-Sr.

6-0

280

Nashville, Tenn.

Brentwood Acad. (Miami (Fla.)/Georgia St.)

Romello Height

DL

r-Jr.

6-3

230

Dublin, Ga.

Dublin H.S. (Southern California/Auburn)

Zachary Tobe

DB

So.

6-2

190

Ocoee, Fla.

Ocoee H.S. (Illinois)

Jordan van den Berg

DL

r-Jr.

6-3

310

Johannesburg,

South Africa

Providence Christian (Ga.) Academy

(Penn State/Iowa Western C.C.)

JOSH BEETHAM

TE, r-Jr., 6-5, 242, Yorkville, Ill./Yorkville H.S. (Michigan/Illinois)

Michigan (2021-23): Appeared in 11 games over three seasons at Michigan, seeing action at tight end and on special teams … Appeared in nine games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, helping the Wolverines to a 15-0 campaign and national championship … Played in one game apiece in 2021 and 2022 … Two-time Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week for his efforts in helping Michigan prepare for games against Maryland and Penn State in 2022 … Two-time academic all-Big Ten honoree (2022 and 2023).

Illinois (2020): Did not see game action as a true freshman quarterback … Retained season of eligibility due to Covid-19 pandemic.

High School: Named honorable mention all-state as a senior QB … Two-time all-conference and all-area selection … Coached by Dan McGuire … Also an all-conference and all-area performer in basketball.

Personal: Pursuing a master’s degree in management … One of five siblings (two sisters, two brothers) … Earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Michigan in May 2024.

JAYDEN DAVIS

DB, r-Fr., 6-2, 175, Suwanee, Ga./Collins Hill H.S. (Cincinnati)

Cincinnati (2023): Saw action in two games as a true freshman (vs. Houston and vs. West Virginia) … Did not record any statistics … Redshirted.

High School: Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Ranked among the top 50 overall prospects in the state of Georgia by both Rivals and ESPN … Senior season was cut short due to injury, but still garnered all-county recognition from the Touchdown Club of Gwinnett County … Earned all-region and all-county honors as a junior in 2021, when he recorded 65 tackles (59 solo), three interceptions and eight pass breakups while helping lead Collins Hill to a 15-0 record, the Georgia 7-A state championship and a No. 3 final national ranking … His 2021 Collins Hill team was the first to play in the highest classification in Georgia and win every game by at least 15 points since 1971 … Coached by Lenny Gregory.

Personal: Majoring in business administration.

THOMAS GORE

DL, r-Sr., 6-0, 280, Nashville, Tenn./Brentwood Academy (Miami (Fla.)/Georgia State)

Miami (2023): Played in all 13 games … Recorded eight tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks … Notched both sacks in a win at Temple … Had season-high three tackles against Bethune-Cookman … Had solo stops against North Carolina, Louisville and in the Pinstripe Bowl against Rutgers.

Georgia State (2019-22): Spent four seasons at nearby Georgia State … Amassed 93 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in four seasons … Named honorable mention all-Sun Belt after recording 45 tackles, 9.5 TFL and 2.5 sacks as a redshirt freshman in 2021 … Redshirted as a true freshman in 2019 and retained a season of eligibility in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

High School: Rated as a two-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports … Named first-team all-state after helping lead Brentwood Academy to its fourth-straight state championship in 2018 … Coached by Cody White … Was also a state heavyweight champion in wrestling … Threw shot put in track and field.

Personal: Majoring in economics … Earned a bachelor’s degree in American studies from Miami (Fla.) in May 2024.

ROMELLO HEIGHT

DL, r-Jr., 6-3, 230, Dublin, Ga./Dublin H.S. (Southern California/Auburn)

Southern California (2022-23): Played two seasons at USC … Played in 12 of the Trojans’ 13 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023, recording 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery … Was limited to just two games as a sophomore in 2022, starting against Rice and Stanford before sustaining a season-ending shoulder injury.

Auburn (2020-21): Played two seasons at Auburn … Appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2020 (vs. LSU) and retained season of eligibility due to Covid-19 pandemic … Made 19 tackles, including three for loss, as a freshman in 2021 … Twice recorded a season-high four tackles at Arkansas (including a half TFL) and vs. Alabama (including a TFL).

High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports … Tabbed as the No. 24 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 35 overall prospect in the state of Georgia … Named first-team MaxPreps Small Schools all-America and Georgia Class 2-A Defensive Player of the Year following his senior season in 2019 … Amassed 27 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception that he returned 60 yards for a touchdown as a senior, helping lead Dublin to the Georgia 2A state championship … Also caught two passes for 112 yards and a touchdown at wide receiver and returned a kickoff 43 yards during final prep season … Coached by Roger Holmes.

Personal: Majoring in literature, media and communication … Earned a bachelor’s degree in American pop culture from USC in May 2024.

ZACHARY TOBE

DB, So., 6-2, 190, Ocoee, Fla./Ocoee H.S. (Illinois)

Illinois (2023): Played in 10 games and made three starts at cornerback in lone season at Illinois … Recorded 25 tackles and five pass breakups … Had three tackles and a season-high three pass breakups vs. FAU … Amassed a season-high seven tackles in finale vs. Northwestern … Also had three or more tackles against Nebraska (4), Minnesota (3) and Indiana (3) … Broke up single passes against Wisconsin and Indiana.

High School: Rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Four-year letterwinner at Ocoee H.S. .. Coached by Aaron Sheppard … Member of academic honor roll all four years.

Personal: Majoring in history, technology and society.

JORDAN VAN DEN BERG

DL, r-Jr., 6-3, 310, Johannesburg, South Africa/Providence Christian Academy (Penn State/Iowa Western C.C.)

Penn State (2021-23): Appeared in 28 games over three seasons at Penn State … Totaled 26 tackles, including 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss, forced two fumbles and recovered one in his three seasons at PSU … Had a career-high 11 tackles in 11 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2023 … Recorded nine stops, including a career-best 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble as a redshirt freshman in 2022 … Played in just four games but notched a career-high two tackles for loss to go along with six total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble as a freshman in 2021 … Both of his forced fumbles and lone fumble recovery came in Big Ten games against Maryland (FR in 2023, FFs in 2021 and 2022) … Named to 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl preseason watch list … Named PSU’s Developmental Squad co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 … Two-time academic all-Big Ten honoree.

Iowa Western C.C. (2020): Played one season at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa during the spring of 2021 (season moved from fall due to Covid-19 pandemic) … Added 40 pounds to aid in transition from linebacker to defensive line … Named first-team junior college all-America and first-team all-region despite playing in only six games … Recorded 13 tackles, including four TFL … Had a season-high 7.5 tackles against Iowa Central C.C. … Had a season-best two TFL against Snow College … Helped lead Iowa Western C.C. to an 8-1 overall record.

High School: Played linebacker at Providence Christian Academy in nearby Lilburn, Ga. … Named first-team all-state as a senior in 2019 … Two-time all-region and all-county honoree … Providence Christian’s all-time leader in career tackles, single-season tackles and single-season tackles for loss … Set school records with 157 tackles and 14 TFL as a senior … Also notched four sacks during final prep campaign … Coached by Parker Conley … Also earned three letters in baseball and two in basketball.

Personal: Pursuing a master’s degree in management … Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and moved with his family to the Atlanta metro area when he was 10 years old … Played rugby in his native South Africa … One of five brothers … Grandfather, Francois van den Berg, competed and placed in the Universe Competition, South Africa’s national championship for bodybuilding … Grandmother, Joan Rocci, was a swimmer who represented South Africa in the 1958 Commonwealth Games and held multiple national records … Jordan earned a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications from Penn State in December 2023 … Aspires for a career in coaching, specifically as a defensive coordinator at the Power Five level.

