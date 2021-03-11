Georgia Tech ends Miami's run in ACC tournament 70-66

·2 min read
Georgia Tech guard Jordan Usher (4) goes up for a shot as Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) and teammate center Nysier Brooks (3) defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Jordan Usher scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, including a game-clinching dunk created off a sterling play by Jose Alvarado, and Georgia Tech ended Miami's run in the ACC tournament with a 70-66 win on Thursday.

Miami's Kameron McGusty hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left to get the Hurricanes (10-17) within two points. Following a Miami foul, Alvarado saved a poor inbounds pass in the backcourt as he flew out of bounds, passing it to teammate Bubba Parham. Parham returned the ball to Alvarado, who found Usher alone for the clinching dunk with 19 seconds left.

The Yellow Jackets (16-8), with seven straight wins, solidified their bid to reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 11 years and will take on top-seeded and No. 16-ranked Virginia in a Friday semifinal. The Cavaliers advanced with a last-second win over Syracuse.

Alvarado, the ACC defensive player of the year, and Michael Devoe finished with 13 points each with Devoe collecting seven assists. Alvarado sat out the final 3 1/2 minutes of the first half after he banged knees with Miami's Isaiah Wong and was helped off the court in obvious pain. He returned to start the second half.

Moses Wright, the ACC player of the year averaging 18 points and eight rebounds a game, sat out eight minutes of the second half with four fouls, eventually picking up his fifth and leaving with just seven points for fourth-seeded Georgia Tech.

Miami, the 13th seed, won its first two games of the tournament and was ahead by four at halftime but an eight-minute spell without a field goal led to a four-point lead dissolving into a seven-point deficit in the second half. The 16-5 Yellow Jackets run included consecutive dunks by Usher to put Georgia Tech in front for good.

McGusty finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for Miami. Nysier Brooks added 19 points, just three in the second half, and Wong had 12.

The Hurricanes made 17 of 24 free throws to 7 of 12 for the Yellow Jackets but gave up 16 points off 18 turnovers.

Georgia Tech won an ACC tournament game for the first time since the opening round in 2016.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Recommended Stories

  • Top-seeded Oregon knocks out ASU, advances to Pac-12 semis

    LAS VEGAS (AP) LJ Figueroa scored a season-high 21 points, Will Richardson had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and top-seeded Oregon eased into the semifinals with a 91-73 victory over Arizona State on Thursday in the Pac-12 Conference tournament. Oregon did not miss consecutive shots in the final 15 minutes of the game until the 1:30 mark when it was in front 60-35. The Ducks made six straight for a 41-23 lead and seven consecutive to go up 54-33.

  • Gucci to Present Next Collection on April 15

    The Italian luxury brand will present Alessandro Michele's new fashion collection, called Aria, through a short film.

  • Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

    Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington. With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.

  • UM runs out of magic, loses 70-66 to Georgia Tech in ACC tournament quarterfinals

    The magical March run is over for the University of Miami men’s basketball team.

  • Days after Les Miles' departure, Kansas AD Jeff Long steps down

    Two days after Kansas moved on from Les Miles, athletic director Jeff Long has been shown the door as well.

  • No. 12 Okla St beats No. 10 West Virginia, 72-69 in Big 12s

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Avery Anderson III hit the go-ahead bucket for Oklahoma State with less than a minute to go, and Sean McNeil's tying 3-pointer came a split-second after the final buzzer, allowing the No. 12 Cowboys to escape with a 72-69 win over No. 10 West Virginia in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals Thursday. Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams each added 10 points to help the Cowboys reach the semifinal round, where they will face the top-seeded Bears or No. 9 seed Kansas State for a spot in Saturday's championship game.

  • Black women like Breonna Taylor die every day at the hands of police. It’s time we said their names.

    Activist-scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw wants you to remember that Black men aren't the only ones who lose their lives to police violence.

  • Recap: No. 1 Oregon Ducks prove why they're the top-seed with 91-73 triumph over No. 8 Arizona State

    Pac-12 Networks' Roxy Bernstein and Don MacLean take a closer look at No. 1 Oregon men's basketball's 91-73 win over No. 8 Arizona State in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament. It was a dominant performance for the entire Oregon squad, with five different Ducks reaching double figures. Will Richardson even flirted with a triple-double with 17 points, 7 rebounds and a career-high 9 assists. On the other side, Alonzo Verge scored a season-high 28 points but it wasn't enough for the Sun Devils, whose tournament run came to and end. With the win, the Ducks move on to the semifinal round where they will face either No. 5 Oregon State or No. 4 UCLA on Friday at 5:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. MT on the Pac-12 Network.

  • Maryland beats Michigan State 68-57 in Big Ten tournament

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Eric Ayala scored 21 points, Aaron Wiggins added 19 and Maryland dominated Michigan State in the second half to take a 68-57 win in a first-round Big Ten tournament game on Thursday. The eighth-seeded Terrapins (16-12) gave their NCAA Tournament hopes a big boost but now face top-seeded and No. 4 ranked Michigan in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Wolverines won both regular-season matchups by a combined 35 points.

  • Cheap Trick Break Out the Big Riffs for ‘Boys and Girls Rock N Roll’

    Track will appear on band's upcoming 20th studio album, In Another World

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • Kentucky NCAA hopes end after being bounced from SEC tourney

    Kentucky's season ended with a missed last-second shot in the SEC Tournament. When the Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar made two free throws with seven seconds left, it assured the Wildcats (9-16) will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013 and just the second in John Calipari's 12-year tenure in Lexington. With Duke withdrawing from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament due to a positive COVID test, it will be the first time since 1976 that both the Blue Devils and Kentucky will not be in the NCAAs.

  • Russell Wilson rumors: Chicago Bears fans are either conspiracy theorists or expert detectives

    What is reality?!

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Russell Wilson trade: It will happen if teams are 'desperate enough'

    ESPN reporter Dianna Russini believes if teams are "desperate enough", there's a good chance that a Russell Wilson trade will happen.

  • Game thread: Michigan State loses to Maryland in Big Ten tourney, 68-57

    Michigan State Spartans vs. Maryland Terrapins in 2021 Big Ten tournament: Game time, TV channel, radio, score, live updates and analysis

  • Jon Kitna says a Bengals receiver was “drunk in the huddle”

    Remember when the NFL squeezed ESPN to ditch the Playmakers show because the league believed it painted an inaccurate picture of life in the NFL? If anything, it was inaccurate because it was too tame. Former Bengals quarterback Jon Kitna recently shared some stories with Ryen Russillo about Kitna’s time in Cincinnati. “There were some [more]